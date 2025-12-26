Previous
Ready to Mail- Finally! by olivetreeann
Photo 5473

Ready to Mail- Finally!

Filling in blanks- no need to comment!

Ahhhh- I'm basically caught up with all my Christmas duties- work and home. Mailed out Christmas gifts today. They're late (I'm rarely on time with them!) but they'll get to their intended recipients before the year is out I hope!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1499% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Yay! And neat POV
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact