Previous
Photo 5473
Ready to Mail- Finally!
Filling in blanks- no need to comment!
Ahhhh- I'm basically caught up with all my Christmas duties- work and home. Mailed out Christmas gifts today. They're late (I'm rarely on time with them!) but they'll get to their intended recipients before the year is out I hope!
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
mail
,
gifts
eDorre
Yay! And neat POV
December 27th, 2025
