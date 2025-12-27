Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5474
A Leisurely Day in Front of the Wood Stove
Ahhhhhhhh....
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11127
photos
202
followers
210
following
1500% complete
5468
5469
5470
5471
5472
5473
5474
5475
5380
5472
5381
5473
5382
5474
5475
5383
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th December 2025 2:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rest
,
cozy
,
fireplace
,
leisure
,
wood stove
,
dec25words
Suzanne
ace
How good is that!! Enjoy!!
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very inviting
December 29th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice and warm
December 29th, 2025
