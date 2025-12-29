Sign up
Previous
Photo 5476
Clothes Drawer
For the word of the day- clothing.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11129
photos
202
followers
210
following
1500% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th December 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothes
,
drawer
,
dec25words
,
eotb-170
