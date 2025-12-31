Previous
New Year's Fireworks by olivetreeann
New Year's Fireworks

Well, hand-held ones pulled out of the archives from 2022 and a cook-out we had with our grandchildren. But the sentiment is 100% current!

Tomorrow I start my 14th year on 365- wow!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
January 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful sentiments , just 1 year behind you on 365 - Happy New Year !
January 1st, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful!
January 1st, 2026  
