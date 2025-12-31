Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5478
New Year's Fireworks
Well, hand-held ones pulled out of the archives from 2022 and a cook-out we had with our grandchildren. But the sentiment is 100% current!
Tomorrow I start my 14th year on 365- wow!
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11132
photos
202
followers
210
following
1500% complete
View this month »
5471
5472
5473
5474
5475
5476
5477
5478
Latest from all albums
5474
5475
5383
5384
5476
5477
5385
5478
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th June 2022 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
sparklers
,
new years
,
dec25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
January 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful sentiments , just 1 year behind you on 365 - Happy New Year !
January 1st, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful!
January 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close