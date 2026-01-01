Previous
A Blue Start to the New Year by olivetreeann
A Blue Start to the New Year

First sighting of 2026 out of my living room window. Such a beautiful blue!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Harry J Benson
Nice lighting and shadows
January 2nd, 2026  
*lynn
beautiful blue
January 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones
Wonderful silhouettes, blue shades
January 2nd, 2026  
