Previous
Photo 5479
A Blue Start to the New Year
First sighting of 2026 out of my living room window. Such a beautiful blue!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11135
photos
202
followers
210
following
1501% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st January 2026 6:55am
Tags
morning
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice lighting and shadows
January 2nd, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful blue
January 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful silhouettes, blue shades
January 2nd, 2026
