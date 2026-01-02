Architecture 19

The church I work for has grown substancially over the years as evidenced by the architecture behind it. The stairs to the right lead into the kitchen and gym (Fellowship Hall) where many of our church events are held. The portion where you see the doorway and cross is part of a breezeway that connects our administration building with the sanctuary and Fellowship Hall. The pointed roof line is the original building which houses the sanctuary and its extension (known as Oberholtzer Hall) which used to be an overflow area for the sanctuary. Nowadays its used for meetings and seminars as well as a place to display different programs running in the church. Below both the sanctuary and Fellowship Hall are Sunday School classes and extra rooms for food pantry supplies, youth activities and a room where the bell choir rehearses and the choir keeps their robes and music (they usually practice in the sanctuary). I had taken a few moments before heading home to look for a picture that might work for the artist challenge when I noticed the lines of each building and how they complimented one another, leading the up the steps, across the roof and back along the sidewalk to where you stand. I also liked the different angles of the roof lines as they took the eye on a similar route along the top of the image.