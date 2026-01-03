Sign up
Photo 5481
White Out
A quick shot for the word of the day- white.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
white
jan26words
Corinne C
ace
Nice curves
January 4th, 2026
Tracy
ace
I like the cleanliness of this photo.
January 4th, 2026
