White Out by olivetreeann
Photo 5481

White Out

A quick shot for the word of the day- white.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Corinne C ace
Nice curves
January 4th, 2026  
Tracy ace
I like the cleanliness of this photo.
January 4th, 2026  
