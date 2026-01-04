Sign up
Previous
Photo 5482
First Full Moon 2026
Taken on the 3rd but posted today. It's not one of my best but I was standing outside in my pjs and slippers in a 24 degree F. temperature- so it was a very quick shot!!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd January 2026 12:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
moon
,
full moon
Kathy
ace
It was huge last night!
January 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
January 4th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Great capture!
January 5th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful shot, Ann!
January 5th, 2026
