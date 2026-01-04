Previous
First Full Moon 2026 by olivetreeann
Photo 5482

First Full Moon 2026

Taken on the 3rd but posted today. It's not one of my best but I was standing outside in my pjs and slippers in a 24 degree F. temperature- so it was a very quick shot!!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
It was huge last night!
January 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
January 4th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Great capture!
January 5th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful shot, Ann!
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact