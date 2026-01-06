Previous
Sunny Like a Shadow by olivetreeann
Photo 5484

Sunny Like a Shadow

For the word of the day- sunny. You can't have a shadow without the sun. Taken at Wehr's Covered Bridge when Suzanne and Richard were in town.

Oops- got a little behind- so don't feel obligated to comment on all the uploads tonight.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1502% complete

Photo Details

Marj ace
Nice
January 8th, 2026  
