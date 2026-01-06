Sign up
Photo 5484
Sunny Like a Shadow
For the word of the day- sunny. You can't have a shadow without the sun. Taken at Wehr's Covered Bridge when Suzanne and Richard were in town.
Oops- got a little behind- so don't feel obligated to comment on all the uploads tonight.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11148
photos
201
followers
209
following
1502% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd December 2025 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadow
,
sunny
,
sunshine
,
jan26words
Marj
ace
Nice
January 8th, 2026
