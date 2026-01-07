Previous
Ice Tray by olivetreeann
Photo 5485

Ice Tray

For the word of the day- ice. Another blah picture which was in desperate need of something- but this wasn't it!

Oops- got a little behind- so don't feel obligated to comment on all the uploads tonight.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact