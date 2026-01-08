Sign up
Photo 5486
In the Ghostly Forest
Believe it or not this started out as an image of a shadow on the floor of the gymnasium where i spoke today!
Inspiration is slow and low these days which drove me to play around with the shadow and see what would come out of the photo processing blender!
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Tags
ghost
,
shadows
,
texture
,
layers
,
composite
,
annfoolery
Harry J Benson
ace
Good blending
January 10th, 2026
