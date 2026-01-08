Previous
In the Ghostly Forest by olivetreeann
In the Ghostly Forest

Believe it or not this started out as an image of a shadow on the floor of the gymnasium where i spoke today!

Inspiration is slow and low these days which drove me to play around with the shadow and see what would come out of the photo processing blender!
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Harry J Benson ace
Good blending
January 10th, 2026  
