Photo 5489
Ball of Wood
I did go out in the backyard to take some pictures today- several were of the wood pile- and I thought I'd apply some foolery to a few of them and put them in this photo ball.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
wood
annfoolery
Shutterbug
ace
Very creative use of the wood pile.
January 12th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely presented
January 12th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Love this.
January 12th, 2026
