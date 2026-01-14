Sign up
Previous
Photo 5492
Into the Mist
Another gray sky picture from today (the tree) thrown into the processing blender to see what annfoolery comes out.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
4
5
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11162
photos
202
followers
210
following
1504% complete
5485
5486
5487
5488
5489
5490
5491
5492
5489
5397
5398
5490
5491
5399
5400
5492
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th January 2026 4:35pm
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
ghost
sailboat
composite
what a mess
annfoolery
Shutterbug
ace
You always do such artistic, creative and beautiful annfoolery.
January 15th, 2026
Al C
ace
And such an interesting blender
January 15th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Very creative
January 15th, 2026
Diana
ace
A beautiful creation, I love it.
January 15th, 2026
