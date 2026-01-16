Fortune Cookie Fun

The staff went out for lunch on Tuesday at a restaurant that served fortune cookies after the meal. When I read mine off, my co-workers Jennie and Manny said, "That should go on your photo website (meaning 365). What a great quote!" I had to agree! I'm using this image for the 52 Week Challenge prompt "silly and fun." It won't qualify for the weekly shoot list quote challenge because this picture was taken back in October of 2025- but it's the best picture of laughter that I have that's current. Gampy and Charlie were sharing a good laugh- but I don't remember what caused it.



I'm posting early for tomorrow. We're off to see Charlie (pictured above) and his siblings tomorrow, so I'm posting early and will try to keep up over the weekend.