Previous
Fortune Cookie Fun by olivetreeann
Photo 5494

Fortune Cookie Fun

The staff went out for lunch on Tuesday at a restaurant that served fortune cookies after the meal. When I read mine off, my co-workers Jennie and Manny said, "That should go on your photo website (meaning 365). What a great quote!" I had to agree! I'm using this image for the 52 Week Challenge prompt "silly and fun." It won't qualify for the weekly shoot list quote challenge because this picture was taken back in October of 2025- but it's the best picture of laughter that I have that's current. Gampy and Charlie were sharing a good laugh- but I don't remember what caused it.

I'm posting early for tomorrow. We're off to see Charlie (pictured above) and his siblings tomorrow, so I'm posting early and will try to keep up over the weekend.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1505% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
They are definitely sharing a happy moment. Beautiful capture and the quote goes well with it.
January 16th, 2026  
amyK ace
Great capture of a joyful moment
January 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a lovely happy photo and quote
January 16th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent choice
January 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Uplifting.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact