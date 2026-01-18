Previous
Next
Charlie in Concert by olivetreeann
Photo 5496

Charlie in Concert

The energy and ingenuity of this little guy never cease to amaze me. He is playing 5 instruments here- ukulele, recorder, harmonica, hang drum and some sort of percussion box.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact