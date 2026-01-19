Previous
ac-vila by olivetreeann
ac-vila

I really liked a comment Vila made about his photography: I like to photograph the "in between places", the point where nature and man-made meet. So, I've been on a search for an image that would capture that thought- a place where nature and man-made meet as companions and not necessarily in contrast. While I was waiting for a deposit to be recorded at the bank drive-thru the other day, I was looking at the way this tree was interacting with the shadow of another tree on the side of a building and the way the snow had been plowed up in a heap, and thought, "that scene has the essence of what Vila was talking about." So, before my business with the bank concluded, I took a quick shot of it!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

amyK ace
I like the branches and shadows
January 23rd, 2026  
Suzanne ace
I really like this, Ann, and I like your thoughts and narrative about it!
January 23rd, 2026  
