ac-vila

I really liked a comment Vila made about his photography: I like to photograph the "in between places", the point where nature and man-made meet. So, I've been on a search for an image that would capture that thought- a place where nature and man-made meet as companions and not necessarily in contrast. While I was waiting for a deposit to be recorded at the bank drive-thru the other day, I was looking at the way this tree was interacting with the shadow of another tree on the side of a building and the way the snow had been plowed up in a heap, and thought, "that scene has the essence of what Vila was talking about." So, before my business with the bank concluded, I took a quick shot of it!