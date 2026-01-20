Sign up
Photo 5497
Liz and Pete and the Penguin Parade
It's penguin awareness day- so Liz and Pete went out to celebrate.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
365
lego
composite
365toys
toyson
Annie D
ace
ha ha delightful!
January 21st, 2026
*lynn
ace
fabulous fun
January 21st, 2026
