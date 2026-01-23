Previous
52 Week Challenge Week 4 Letters by olivetreeann
Photo 5501

52 Week Challenge Week 4 Letters

It's Handwriting Day, and the 52 week challenge assignment was letters, so I took a quick shot of some letters I've saved from special people.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
I really like the vintage look of your final photo
January 26th, 2026  
Good vintage appearance
January 26th, 2026  
