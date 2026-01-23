Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5501
52 Week Challenge Week 4 Letters
It's Handwriting Day, and the 52 week challenge assignment was letters, so I took a quick shot of some letters I've saved from special people.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11184
photos
201
followers
210
following
1507% complete
Tags
letters
,
edah26-01
,
52-wc-2026-w4
katy
ace
I really like the vintage look of your final photo
January 26th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Good vintage appearance
January 26th, 2026
