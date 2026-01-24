Previous
Next
Preparing for the Storm by olivetreeann
Photo 5502

Preparing for the Storm

Jeff filled up all the jugs and cooler- just in case the power goes out during the storm. So far we haven't needed them.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
I hope you won't need them (but it's always good to be prepared)! Stay as safe and cozy as you can!
January 26th, 2026  
katy ace
Nice in this monochrome results. Hoping you won’t need any of the things you’ve prepared for.
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact