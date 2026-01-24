Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5502
Preparing for the Storm
Jeff filled up all the jugs and cooler- just in case the power goes out during the storm. So far we haven't needed them.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11184
photos
201
followers
210
following
1507% complete
View this month »
5496
5497
5498
5499
5500
5501
5502
5503
Latest from all albums
5500
5408
5501
5409
5410
5502
5503
5411
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th January 2026 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water jugs
Jessica Eby
ace
I hope you won't need them (but it's always good to be prepared)! Stay as safe and cozy as you can!
January 26th, 2026
katy
ace
Nice in this monochrome results. Hoping you won’t need any of the things you’ve prepared for.
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close