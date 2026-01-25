Previous
Shoveling at 14 Inches by olivetreeann
Photo 5503

Shoveling at 14 Inches

And there's still more to go.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
I can relate. A real snow storm like we haven't had in a long time!
January 26th, 2026  
Makes me cold just to look at it! I like the swirly framing put around it. It adds even more atmosphere to the photo.
January 26th, 2026  
More then we received
January 26th, 2026  
