Previous
Photo 5503
Shoveling at 14 Inches
And there's still more to go.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11184
photos
201
followers
210
following
1507% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th January 2026 11:07am
Tags
snow
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I can relate. A real snow storm like we haven't had in a long time!
January 26th, 2026
katy
ace
Makes me cold just to look at it! I like the swirly framing put around it. It adds even more atmosphere to the photo.
January 26th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
More then we received
January 26th, 2026
