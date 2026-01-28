Previous
Lego Day at the Lego Gallery by olivetreeann
Photo 5506

Lego Day at the Lego Gallery

It was such a thing of beauty we had to stop and take an image of it!

(The Lego "Defense System" in this image was built by my grandsons Isaac and Micah. They sent it and several others along on the cell phone- ain't technology great?!)
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

