Altered Estate

I've been working on some submissions for a local wildlife conservancy's annual photo competition. This year they included a category called "enchanted forest" and you were allowed to alter and manipulate an image you'd taken of one of their preserves. This image was taken back in 2018 at the Tank Creek Preserve. The wall and windows you see were part of a large lodge on Fieldstone Farm where guests stayed while visiting the beautiful Pocono Mountains. It was formerly an estate but I forget the name of the family who originally owned it. It suffered a massive fire at some point and before the land was acquired by the Pocono Heritage Land Trust, the building was forgotten, left to the ravages of time and nature, and then vandalized. It's protected now and makes for a good image to play around with. It was fun to be able to play around with this image. So often these competitions want everything to be realistic.