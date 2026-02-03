Previous
Next
Flash of Red Feb 2026 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 5512

Flash of Red Feb 2026 3

A little preview of Valentines Day.

We had a big to-do at work due to a visit from a one of the high-up leaders. Do not feel obligated to look at all the posts tonight- I'm just catching up. The big event was a success and now it's time to turn my attention back to 365.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact