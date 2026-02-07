Sign up
Photo 5516
Flash of Red Feb 2026 7
Jeff- going for the Alfalfa look today. He makes me smile.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11213
photos
201
followers
209
following
1511% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
7th February 2026 11:17am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
man
,
husband
,
funny hair
,
for2026
,
you're not really going to take my picture like this are you?
Lisa Poland
ace
Great shot.
February 7th, 2026
