Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5517
Flash of Red Feb 2026 8
New week- new theme- shapes. Taken in the supermarket while food shopping today.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11215
photos
201
followers
209
following
1511% complete
View this month »
5510
5511
5512
5513
5514
5515
5516
5517
Latest from all albums
5514
5423
5515
5516
5424
273
5425
5517
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
8th February 2026 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
shapes
,
garlic
,
for2026
Babs
ace
This should keep the vampires away
February 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close