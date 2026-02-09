Previous
Flash of Red Feb 2026 9 by olivetreeann
Photo 5518

Flash of Red Feb 2026 9

Bottle caps on the marble top.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365!
katy ace
Nice shapes and great texture to the marble top also
February 11th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice macro
February 11th, 2026  
