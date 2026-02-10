Previous
Flash of Red Feb 2026 10 by olivetreeann
Photo 5519

Flash of Red Feb 2026 10

The neighbor's house had some rectangles in view.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
some great lines and shapes
February 11th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice minimalism
February 11th, 2026  
