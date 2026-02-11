Sign up
Photo 5520
Flash of Red Feb 2026 11
No fingers or hands were harmed in the taking fo this picture!
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11221
photos
201
followers
209
following
1512% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th February 2026 5:37pm
Tags
push pins
,
for2026
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice capture of the details.
February 12th, 2026
