Previous
Flash of Red Feb 2026 20 by olivetreeann
Photo 5529

Flash of Red Feb 2026 20

A pretty cut glass bottle on the window sill was a good subject for the 52 week challenge which called for an image using window light.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Nice textures in the subject and beautiful use of the light. Perfect response for both challenges in one image.
February 21st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice presentation
February 21st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I love the shape of the glass stopper
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact