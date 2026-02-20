Sign up
Previous
Photo 5529
Flash of Red Feb 2026 20
A pretty cut glass bottle on the window sill was a good subject for the 52 week challenge which called for an image using window light.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11241
photos
201
followers
210
following
1514% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
365
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
20th February 2026 9:06am
View Info
View All
Public
View
black and white
,
for2026
,
52wc-2026-w8
katy
ace
Nice textures in the subject and beautiful use of the light. Perfect response for both challenges in one image.
February 21st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice presentation
February 21st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I love the shape of the glass stopper
February 21st, 2026
