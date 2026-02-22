Previous
Flash of Red Feb 2026 22 by olivetreeann
Flash of Red Feb 2026 22

I made chicken vegetable soup with some leftover vegetables in my refrigerator today. Gave the shot a little extra filtering to create a mood since the shredded parsnip peels looked like someone had take the poor root vegetable to the slaughter.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

