Previous
Photo 5533
Flash of Red Feb 2026 24
Gave the alleyway between our sanctuary and administrative building a "grungy" texture to set the mood for this shot. It's actually quite clean and safe, but is sure doesn't look like it in this image!
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th February 2026 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
alleyway
,
for2026
Allison Williams
ace
You definitely transformed it!
February 25th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
It looks like you have a rather large complex. That's good to see.
February 25th, 2026
