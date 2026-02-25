Sign up
Previous
Photo 5534
Flash of Red Feb 2026 25
I brought the car to an auto place to get it inspected today. While I was waiting for it, I noticed some great shadows on the floor for a moody shot.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11251
photos
200
followers
209
following
1516% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th February 2026 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
waiting room
,
for2026
katy
ace
terrific afternoon light and shadows Ann
February 26th, 2026
Susan
ace
nice shadows
February 26th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the highlights and shadows.
February 26th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh what wonderful tones the mixes of shadows and floor make!
February 26th, 2026
