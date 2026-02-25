Previous
Flash of Red Feb 2026 25 by olivetreeann
Flash of Red Feb 2026 25

I brought the car to an auto place to get it inspected today. While I was waiting for it, I noticed some great shadows on the floor for a moody shot.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
terrific afternoon light and shadows Ann
February 26th, 2026  
Susan ace
nice shadows
February 26th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the highlights and shadows.
February 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh what wonderful tones the mixes of shadows and floor make!
February 26th, 2026  
