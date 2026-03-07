Previous
Rainbow March 2026 7 by olivetreeann
Rainbow March 2026 7

I am replacing pink and purple with white and black. There's a split between the white and red here, but I'm posting it anyway!
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Terrific textures and a month early for the half and half! Beautifiully done Ann FAV
March 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Love the textures
March 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Peeling makes great patterns as does old rustiness
Clever
March 7th, 2026  
Kate ace
Nice textures and 50-50
March 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great textures
March 7th, 2026  
