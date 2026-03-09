Sign up
Previous
Photo 5546
Rainbow March 2026 9
Another image from the old blacksmith/old shop that Karen and I stopped by to take pictures of at the end of February. I like the contrast of the rusty angel and bright red wood.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th February 2026 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
shop
,
workshop
,
angel
,
rainbow-2026
