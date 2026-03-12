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Photo 5549
Rainbow March 2026 12
From the old workshop Karen and I photographed back in February.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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11
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5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th February 2026 2:25pm
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door
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door knob
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rainbow-2026
Jack
Peeling paint always make excellent pictures. fav
March 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Very artistic
March 13th, 2026
Babs
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There is something so beautiful about peeling paint. Gorgeous colours and textures. fav.
March 13th, 2026
Barb
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Love the weathered look of this!
March 13th, 2026
katy
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This door and frame have lots of color, character, and textures
March 13th, 2026
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