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Rainbow March 2026 12 by olivetreeann
Photo 5549

Rainbow March 2026 12

From the old workshop Karen and I photographed back in February.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Jack
Peeling paint always make excellent pictures. fav
March 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
March 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
There is something so beautiful about peeling paint. Gorgeous colours and textures. fav.
March 13th, 2026  
Barb ace
Love the weathered look of this!
March 13th, 2026  
katy ace
This door and frame have lots of color, character, and textures
March 13th, 2026  
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