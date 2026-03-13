Previous
Rainbow March 2026 13 by olivetreeann
Photo 5550

Rainbow March 2026 13

Can we keep him Mom?

It's pet week for the 52-Week Challenge. But we don't have any pets! So Boris and Tad went in search of one and they found "Crazy Clyde". But he's too loud to be a pet! At least he's a nice blue for the rainbow challenge!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Ha ha what fun
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
fabulas & fun... makes me smile ear to ear...
March 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! such a fun image !and story
March 13th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful shot for your rainbow
March 13th, 2026  
Jack
Funny picture and story hahaha
March 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome, I love it
March 13th, 2026  
Barb ace
Clever!
March 13th, 2026  
katy ace
He is the perfect color, but he does look a bit big for the two boys
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact