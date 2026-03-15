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Rainbow March 2026 15 by olivetreeann
Photo 5552

Rainbow March 2026 15

The tiled floor in the eye doctor's office had a swirled formation in it which reminded me of an ear- so I attached it to this old shot of a wooden statue.

I am not doing pink or purple in my rainbow this year but am inserting black and white instead.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
Clever composite Ann
March 16th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a fun result
March 16th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Interesting creation
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
It looks like an old painting.
March 16th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice edit
March 16th, 2026  
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