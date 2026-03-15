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Previous
Photo 5552
Rainbow March 2026 15
The tiled floor in the eye doctor's office had a swirled formation in it which reminded me of an ear- so I attached it to this old shot of a wooden statue.
I am not doing pink or purple in my rainbow this year but am inserting black and white instead.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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8
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5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th March 2026 8:45am
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face
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ear
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rainbow-2026
katy
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Clever composite Ann
March 16th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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that's a fun result
March 16th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Interesting creation
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
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It looks like an old painting.
March 16th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Nice edit
March 16th, 2026
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