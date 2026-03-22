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Photo 5559
Rainbow March 2026 22
Playing around with a pile of mini chocolate chips I was putting into some yogurt.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
14
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1
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2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th March 2026 9:16am
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chocolate chips
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rainbow-2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely composed
March 22nd, 2026
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