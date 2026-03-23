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Previous
Photo 5560
Rainbow March 2026 23
The word of the day was "apple". This is not an apple! But it was a better red than the apples I have in my fruit basket right now.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th March 2026 4:32pm
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red pepper
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rainbow-2026
Harry J Benson
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Good colour
March 24th, 2026
Shutterbug
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Beautiful red. Love your capture of the highlights.
March 24th, 2026
Dorothy
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Pretty red!
March 24th, 2026
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