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Rainbow March 2026 25 by olivetreeann
Photo 5562

Rainbow March 2026 25

Seen recently in the supermarket parking lot.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Shutterbug ace
Nice find and capture for yellow. I like the comp.
March 26th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Makes for a cool abstract
March 26th, 2026  
*lynn ace
excellent composition!
March 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh great yellow
March 26th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
School bus?
March 26th, 2026  
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