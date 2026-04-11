Previous
Wooden Star by olivetreeann
Photo 5579

Wooden Star

My daughter-in-law gave me this star for Christmas a couple years ago, but since it's simply a wooden block, I thought it made a nice subject for today's word- wooden.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1528% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect
April 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
A star is always appropriate, like a heart. 💛 ⭐️
April 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful !
April 11th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully made
April 11th, 2026  
KWind ace
Lovely! I like the matching background.
April 11th, 2026  
katy ace
It’s a beautiful wooden ornament and looks great in your kitchen “studio”
April 12th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
April 12th, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
Perfect fit for today
April 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact