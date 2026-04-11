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Previous
Photo 5579
Wooden Star
My daughter-in-law gave me this star for Christmas a couple years ago, but since it's simply a wooden block, I thought it made a nice subject for today's word- wooden.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th April 2026 5:14pm
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star
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wood
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april26words
Christine Sztukowski
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Perfect
April 11th, 2026
Dorothy
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A star is always appropriate, like a heart. 💛 ⭐️
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Simply beautiful !
April 11th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Beautifully made
April 11th, 2026
KWind
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Lovely! I like the matching background.
April 11th, 2026
katy
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It’s a beautiful wooden ornament and looks great in your kitchen “studio”
April 12th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wonderful!
April 12th, 2026
Walks @ 7
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Perfect fit for today
April 12th, 2026
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