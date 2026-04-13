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International Plant Appreciation Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5581

International Plant Appreciation Day

On the window sill in my office. And I do appreciate them!
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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