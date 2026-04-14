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Color Bounce by olivetreeann
Photo 5582

Color Bounce

There was a bin of colorful bouncy balls at the supermarket that were just begging to have their pictures taken!

For today's word- colorful
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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