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Photo 5583
Dogwood Delights
One of the happiest sights in Spring- at least for me!
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th April 2026 6:48pm
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tree
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dogwood
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dogwood blossoms
katy
ace
Beautiful when they start budding like this!
April 17th, 2026
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