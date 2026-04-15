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Dogwood Delights by olivetreeann
Photo 5583

Dogwood Delights

One of the happiest sights in Spring- at least for me!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
Beautiful when they start budding like this!
April 17th, 2026  
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