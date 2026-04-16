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Previous
Photo 5584
Spring Blossoms
I saw these beautiful blossoms on the way into the Imaging Clinic to get an MRI today.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th April 2026 7:29am
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apple blossoms
gloria jones
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Lovely spring image
April 17th, 2026
katy
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wonderful composition!
Everything OK?
April 17th, 2026
Lou Ann
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Just lovely. Hope all is okay. 🤗
April 17th, 2026
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