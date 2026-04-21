At Rest

Jeff's been practicing the banjo but he was taking a break when I snapped this picture.



This picture is kind of special. The banjo belonged to my mother's father (my grandfather). It was a Dixie banjo but when it came into our possession and after much research and debate we learned we could change the neck and it wouldn't damage the value of the instrument. So we had it converted to a 5-string neck so Jeff could play it. Today would have been my mother's birthday and I think she would loved a birthday serenade from him!