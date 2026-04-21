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At Rest by olivetreeann
Photo 5589

At Rest

Jeff's been practicing the banjo but he was taking a break when I snapped this picture.

This picture is kind of special. The banjo belonged to my mother's father (my grandfather). It was a Dixie banjo but when it came into our possession and after much research and debate we learned we could change the neck and it wouldn't damage the value of the instrument. So we had it converted to a 5-string neck so Jeff could play it. Today would have been my mother's birthday and I think she would loved a birthday serenade from him!
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photograph of such a special memory
April 22nd, 2026  
eDorre ace
Beautiful shot with such a wonderful story
April 22nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Love the background story.
April 22nd, 2026  
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