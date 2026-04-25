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A Symbol of Remembrance by olivetreeann
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A Symbol of Remembrance

For my 365 friends around the world who celebrate ANZAC Day.

Daily word- remembrance.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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