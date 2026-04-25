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Previous
Photo 5593
A Symbol of Remembrance
For my 365 friends around the world who celebrate ANZAC Day.
Daily word- remembrance.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
Views
7
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2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th April 2026 12:57pm
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