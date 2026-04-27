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Sunshine and Spice by olivetreeann
Photo 5595

Sunshine and Spice

Today's word is "spices" and here are some of mine.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Harry J Benson ace
creatively presented
April 28th, 2026  
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