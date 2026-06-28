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Previous
Photo 5657
3 Chairs in a Field
Just having fun with a picture from Maine for today's word of the day "fields". It's only one field, but I thought it was interesting that someone stuck three chairs in it. Who knows why!
Struggling with allergies today, so I'll be back tomorrow.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Photo Details
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20
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4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th May 2026 5:36pm
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june2026words
Zilli~
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Great editing!
June 29th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Good processing
June 29th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Interesting edit. It looks like a double exposure.
June 29th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Very cool!
June 29th, 2026
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