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3 Chairs in a Field by olivetreeann
Photo 5657

3 Chairs in a Field

Just having fun with a picture from Maine for today's word of the day "fields". It's only one field, but I thought it was interesting that someone stuck three chairs in it. Who knows why!

Struggling with allergies today, so I'll be back tomorrow.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Zilli~ ace
Great editing!
June 29th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good processing
June 29th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Interesting edit. It looks like a double exposure.
June 29th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool!
June 29th, 2026  
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