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Boris and Tad Celebrate World Cup 2026 by olivetreeann
Photo 5659

Boris and Tad Celebrate World Cup 2026

Nothing in this picture is mine! I saw a advertisement for a free program to change a picture into a World Cup soccer card- so Boris and Tad volunteered to submit their pictures so that I could give it a try. And the two images in the frame are what the program came up with. The soccer frame is from iStock, the lettering and the boot and ball "stickers" were from Ribbet and all the pieces were merged together on SmartPhotoEditor.

It's been a busy, productive day and I'm still a bit sneezy but there's been some progress in the allergy department- just in time for a predicted heat wave with several days in a row topping 100 degrees F! (37.7778 in C).

I hope to return and catch up with you tomorrow.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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